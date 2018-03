Feb 28 (Reuters) - Daiichi Sankyo :

* DAIICHI SANKYO, INC. ALIGNS U.S. COMMERCIAL OPERATIONS TO CURRENT PORTFOLIO AND UPCOMING CANCER PIPELINE

* DAIICHI SANKYO - ‍AS PART OF REORGANIZATION, CO WILL REDUCE HEADCOUNT BY ABOUT 280 EMPLOYEES FROM VARIOUS LOCATIONS IN THE U.S.​