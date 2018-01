BRIEF-Daily Mail group confirms outlook, Q1 ad revenue up 2 pct

Jan 25 (Reuters) - Daily Mail And General Trust P L C :

* ‍OUTLOOK FOR YEAR UNCHANGED AND IN LINE WITH CURRENT MARKET EXPECTATIONS​

* ‍REVENUE UP 2% ON AN UNDERLYING BASIS IN FIRST THREE MONTHS OF FY 2018​

* ‍FULL YEAR GUIDANCE MAINTAINED: LOW-SINGLE DIGIT UNDERLYING REVENUE GROWTH WITH ADJUSTED OPERATING PROFIT MARGIN IN MID-TEENS​

* ‍UNDERLYING REVENUE DECLINE OF 1% IN CONSUMER​

* ‍CIRCULATION REVENUE DECLINED 4%, WITH VOLUME REDUCTIONS PARTLY OFFSET BY COVER PRICE INCREASE OF MAIL ON SUNDAY​

* ‍UNDERLYING ADVERTISING REVENUE GROWTH OF 2% ACROSS DMG MEDIA, WITH 3% DECLINE IN PRINT BEING MORE THAN OFFSET BY 9% GROWTH FROM DIGITAL​

* ‍NET DEBT AT 31 DECEMBER 2017 WAS £529 MILLION COMPARED TO £464 MILLION AT 30 SEPTEMBER 2017​