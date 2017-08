July 5 (Reuters) - DAIMLER AG:

* DAIMLER AND BAIC JOINTLY INVEST IN THE LOCALIZATION OF BATTERY ELECTRIC VEHICLES IN CHINA

* TWO COMPANIES PLEDGED TO JOINTLY INVEST A TOTAL OF FIVE BILLION RMB (ABOUT 655 MILLION EUROS) IN PRODUCTION OF BATTERY ELECTRIC VEHICLES Source text - bit.ly/2sphuZL Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)