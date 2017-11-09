BRIEF-Dairy Crest Group ‍HY revenue up 16 pct to 220.1 mln stg​

Nov 9 (Reuters) - Dairy Crest Group Plc

* H1 revenue from continuing operations rose 16 percent to 220.1 million stg

* Interim dividend up 2 percent to 6.3 penceper share

* ‍HY revenue up 16 pct to £220.1m​

* ‍HY profit before tax £151.4m versus. £15.6m​

* ‍HY net debt £281.4m versus. £262.3m​

* HY ‍interim dividend 6.3p versus. 6.2p​

* Dairy Crest Group Plc - ‍“expect to accelerate sales of demineralised whey and gos in second half of this year​”

* Dairy Crest Group Plc - ‍"expect butter input costs to continue to be challenging for remainder of year​"