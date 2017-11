Nov 3 (Reuters) - DAIRY CREST GROUP PLC:

* ‍WILL INCREASE MILK PRICE IT PAYS TO DAVIDSTOW FARMERS BY 0.5PPL TO 32PPL​

* ‍HAS BEEN AGREED WITH DAIRY CREST DIRECT ​