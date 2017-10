BRIEF-Dairy Crest sees HY profit to be ahead of same period last year

Sept 18 (Reuters) - Dairy Crest Group Plc:

* IN FIRST HALF OF FINANCIAL YEAR WE EXPECT THAT COMBINED VOLUMES OF OUR FOUR KEY BRANDS - CATHEDRAL CITY, CLOVER, COUNTRY LIFE AND FRYLIGHT - WILL BE AHEAD OF LAST YEAR

* FOR THE HALF YEAR, EXPECT COMBINED VALUE GROWTH OF THESE BRANDS IS EXPECTED TO BE HIGHER THAN VOLUME GROWTH

* FOR HY, CATHEDRAL CITY IS EXPECTED TO DELIVER DOUBLE-DIGIT VOLUME GROWTH IN FIRST HALF

* “WE EXPECT PROFIT FOR HALF YEAR TO BE AHEAD OF SAME PERIOD LAST YEAR”

* "EXPECTATIONS FOR FULL YEAR REMAIN UNCHANGED"