Jan 15 (Reuters) - Daiwa Securities Group Inc

* Says it and Samty Co Ltd will invest about 15.1 billion yen in Samty Residential Investment Corp

* Says it will acquire 33 percent stake in Samty Asset Management Co Ltd, from Samty Co Ltd

* Effective Feb. 1

Source text in Japanese:goo.gl/4HkPhG

