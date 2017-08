Aug 11 (Reuters) - Dalata Hotel Group Plc:

* DALATA HOTEL GROUP - HAS AGREED AND COMPLETED CONTRACTS WITH DEKA IMMOBILIEN FOR SALE AND LEASEBACK OF HOTEL LA TOUR IN BIRMINGHAM FOR £30 MILLION

* PROCEEDS OF SALE WILL BE WILL BE USED TO REDUCE NET DEBT ARISING FROM RECENT ACQUISITION OF HOTEL LA TOUR