BRIEF-Dalata set to commence dividend payments as FY profits surge

Feb 27 (Reuters) - Dalata Hotel Group Plc:

* DALATA - FY REVENUE UP 19.9 PERCENT TO 348.5 MILLION EUR, PROFIT INCREASED 75.3 PERCENT TO 77.3 MILLION

* DALATA - GROUP REVENUE PER AVAILABLE ROOM UP 10.4 PERCENT TO 88.51 MILLION EUR

* DALATA - BOARD INTENDS TO COMMENCE THE PAYMENT OF DIVIDENDS FROM 2018, PAYOUT RATIO EXPECTED TO BE IN THE RANGE OF 20 TO 30 PERCENT

* DALATA - Q1 TRADING MARGINALLY AHEAD OF EXPECTATIONS, OUTLOOK FOR THE MARKETS IN WHICH WE OPERATE REMAINS POSITIVE