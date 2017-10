Oct 12 (Reuters) - Dale Capital Group Ltd

* QTRLY GROUP REVENUE OF $265,588 VERSUS. $9,454

* QTRLY LOSS BEFORE TAX $193,075 VERSUS LOSS OF $124,680 A YEAR AGO‍​

* CONTINUES TO EXPLORE FOR PROJECTS IN THE AGRICULTURE SEGMENT

* NEGOTIATIONS ARE ONGOING ON ACQUISITION OF VERTICALLY INTEGRATED FISHING AND FISH PROCESSING BUSINESS IN MAURITIUS

* ENTERED MANAGEMENT CONTRACT TO OPERATE THE VERTICALLY INTERGRATED FISHING AND FISH PROCESSING UNIT Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: