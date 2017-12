Dec 14 (Reuters) - DALET SA:

* SIGNS NEW CONTRACTS WITH TWO MAJOR CLIENTS‍​

* SIGNS NEW CONTRACTS IN FRANCE AND THE UK

* FIRST CONTRACT IS WITH NEXTRADIO TV, SECOND - WITH BBC‍​

* TO PROVIDE MEDIA ASSET MANAGEMENT PLATFORM FOR NEXTRADIO TV AND DALET GALAXY SOLUTION FOR BBC WALES Source text bit.ly/2ksNbib Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)