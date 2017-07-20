FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Dalian Wanda Chairman issues statement on Wanda's debt paying ability and company strategy
Retail inflation seen picking up in July: Reuters poll
Thousands attend events for ousted Pakistani PM Sharif
Huge protest rally brings Mumbai to a standstill
July 20, 2017 / 8:28 AM / 21 days ago

BRIEF-Dalian Wanda Chairman issues statement on Wanda's debt paying ability and company strategy

1 Min Read

July 20 (Reuters) - Dalian Wanda Chairman:

* Dalian Wanda Chairman Wang Jianlin on Wanda's debt paying ability and company strategy

* Dalian Wanda Chairman says "once transaction with sunac and r&f properties is completed, wanda commercial will have nearly rmb200 billion in loans plus bond"

* Dalian Wanda Chairman says "deal with sunac and r&f will bring forth a significant reduction in our liabilities and extensive recovery of cash"

* Dalian Wanda Chairman says "we have decided to pay off most of our bank loans" Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

