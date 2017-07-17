BRIEF-Dalian Yi Qiao Sea Cucumber revises H1 net profit forecast for FY 2017

July 17 (Reuters) - Dalian Yi Qiao Sea Cucumber Co Ltd :

* Says it revised H1 net profit forecast for FY 2017

* In the new forecast, co expects FY 2017 H1 net profit to increase by 171 percent to 220 percent, or to be 35.9 million yuan to 42.4 million yuan, while the net profit of FY 2016 H1 was 13.3 million yuan

* In the previous forecast, co expected FY 2017 H1 net profit to increase by 210 percent to 260 percent

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/4XtD9o

