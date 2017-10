Sept 18 (Reuters) - DALLAH HEALTHCARE CO:

* STARTS CONSTRUCTION WORKS FOR WEST EXPANSION OF DALLAH HOSPITAL - AL-NAKHEEL BY SIGNING CONSTRUCTIONS CONTRACT OF 140 MILLION RIYALS

* EXPANSION OF DALLAH HOSPITAL-NAKHEEL PROJECT WILL BE FINANCED THROUGH OPERATIONS OF CO AND LT BANK MURABAHAS LENDING

* EXPECTS TO COMPLETE CONTRACT BY SECOND QUARTER OF 2019