BRIEF-Dallah Healthcare to invest 350 mln riyals for hospital construction

Nov 14 (Reuters) - DALLAH HEALTHCARE CO

* SIGNS JV AGREEMENT WITH AWJ INVESTMENT FOR INCORPORATING CLOSED JOINT STOCK CO TO BUILD AND OPERATE FULL SERVICE HOSPITAL IN AL MANAR AREA

* JV AGREEMENT WITH AWJ INVESTMENT TO BUILD AND OPERATE HOSPITAL, DALLAH TO OWN 56 PERCENT OF SHARES AND 44 PERCENT OF SHARES FOR AWJ INVESTMENT

* AGREES THAT AFTER OBTAINING REQUIRED PERMITS DALLAH HEALTH WILL INVEST 350 MILLION RIYALS FOR CONSTRUCTION OF HOSPITAL

* 350 MILLION RIYALS WOULD BE FINANCED FROM DALLAH HEALTH‘S PROFITS AND BANK FACILITIES

* AWJ INVESTMENT WILL PROVIDE LAND IN SIZE OF 150,000 SQUARE METER VALUED AT 270 MILLION RIYALS Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: