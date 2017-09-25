FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Damansara Realty's JV with Kumpulan Perubatan wins project for an estimated 27.62 mln rgt
Sections
Featured
Market Jockey
Markets & Economy
Market Jockey
GRAPHIC: Central bank watching and currency bets
Markets
GRAPHIC: Central bank watching and currency bets
Pitting wild boars against dogs
Editor's Picks
Pitting wild boars against dogs
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
September 25, 2017 / 5:25 AM / 23 days ago

BRIEF-Damansara Realty's JV with Kumpulan Perubatan wins project for an estimated 27.62 mln rgt

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 25 (Reuters) - Damansara Realty Bhd:

* Has won integrated facilities management project for an estimated 27.62 million rgt in a JV with Kumpulan Perubatan

* An LOA was awarded to the consortium of tmr and Kumpulan Perubatan (Johor) for provision of medical services

* Contract expected to contribute positively to earnings and net assets for the FY ending 31 Dec 2017

* Contract with unit of Petronas Refinery And Petrochemical Corp potential value including optional services contract 35.42 million rgt Source text: (bit.ly/2xuc3fq) Further company coverage: (bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.