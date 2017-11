Nov 28 (Reuters) - Danaher Corp:

* DANAHER ANNOUNCES LEADERSHIP APPOINTMENT

* DANAHER CORP - ‍BOARD OF DIRECTORS IS APPOINTING JOAKIM WEIDEMANIS TO POSITION OF EXECUTIVE VICE PRESIDENT OF DANAHER CORPORATION​

* DANAHER CORP - ‍WITH THIS APPOINTMENT, WEIDEMANIS WILL BECOME AN EXECUTIVE OFFICER OF COMPANY​