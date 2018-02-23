BRIEF-Danone CEO says creating value out of WhiteWave is priority-CAGNY

Feb 23 (Reuters) - Chairman and CEO Emmanuel Faber tells the Consumer Analyst Group of New York Conference (CAGNY):

* There could be bolt-on acquisitions anywhere in the group’s portfolio but we have enough on our table for now with WhiteWave.

* Creating value out of WhiteWave portfolio is priority.

* Says DanoneWave, the combined business unit of WhiteWave and Danone, is on track to be certified as B-Corp (for-profit corporation that commits to positive social and environmental goals).

* Reiterates all 2018 and 2020 financial goals

* Danone bought U.S. organic food group WhiteWave last year.

Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Dominique Vidalon)