BRIEF-Danone gaining market share in Chinese infant formula market - CFO

Oct 17 (Reuters) - Danone Finance Head Cecile Cabanis tells analysts during a call:

* Danone expects to deliver synergies from WhiteWave acquisition faster than expected this year

* Consumer demand remains subdued in Europe, Brexit also creates uncertainty

* Danone has completed the registration of all its infant milk formula products in China

* Danone expects Q4 to be a strong quarter for early life nutrition business

* Danone expects water business to remain solid for the full year

* Danone says expects essential dairy and plant based (EDP) business in Noram to return to positive territory in Q4

* Danone says expects international EDP sales to improve in Q4 versus Q3 but to remain negative

* Says early life nutrition market growing strongly in China and Danone is gaining market share

* Danone says turning around Brazil dairy business will take time, no turnaround expected before the course of 2018 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Dominique Vidalon)