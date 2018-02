Feb 2 (Reuters) - DANSKE BANK CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER THOMAS BORGEN SAYS:

* DOES NOT EXPECT A STRONG CORRECTION IN THE DANISH HOUSING MARKET AS SEEN IN STOCKHOLM AND OSLO

* IS NEGATIVE, SCEPTIC TOWARDS CRYPTOCURRENCIES, ADVISES PEOPLE TO “STAY AWAY”; BELIEVES IN BLOCKCHAIN TECHNOLOGY

* NOT CERTAIN SUGGESTED COUNTERCYCLICAL BUFFER IS CORRECT TOOL AGAINST BANKS’ PERCEIVED CREDIT RISK FURTHER COMPANY COVERAGE: (Reporting by Stine Jacobsen)