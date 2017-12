BRIEF-Danske Bank Fined For Violating Danish Anti-Money Laundering Rules

Dec 21 (Reuters) - DANSKE BANK SAYS:

* HAS BEEN CHARGED BY DANISH PUBLIC PROSECUTOR FOR SERIOUS ECONOMIC AND INTERNATIONAL CRIME (SØIK) WITH HAVING VIOLATED STIPULATIONS OF DANISH ANTI-MONEY LAUNDERING​

* ACCEPTS FINE OF DKK 12.5 MILLION

* ‍THE CHARGE AND THE FINE ARE THE RESULT OF THE INSPECTION MADE BY THE DANISH FSA AT DANSKE BANK IN 2015.

* THE INSPECTION STATEMENT ISSUED IN MARCH 2016 INCLUDED REPORTING DANSKE BANK TO THE POLICE.

* “WE HAVE A SPECIAL RESPONSIBILITY WITH REGARD TO THE COMBATING OF MONEY LAUNDERING, AND REGRETTABLY, WE HAVE NOT LIVED UP TO THAT RESPONSIBILITY IN TERMS OF THE MONITORING OF TRANSACTIONS TO AND FROM CORRESPONDENT BANKS,” SAYS CEO THOMAS F. BORGEN SOURCE TEXT FOR EIKON: FURTHER COMPANY COVERAGE: (Reporting by Jacob Gronholt-Pedersen)