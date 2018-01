Jan 25 (Reuters) - Daphne International Holdings Ltd :

* ‍GROUP EXPECTS TO REPORT FY NET LOSS​

* CORE BRANDS BUSINESS RECORDED HIGH-SINGLE-DIGIT PERCENT FALL IN Y-O-Y Q4 SAME-STORE SALES, DUE TO LOWER AVERAGE SELLING PRICE

* ‍EXPECTS FY OPERATING LOSS TO BE NARROWED WHEN COMPARED TO THAT OF PREVIOUS YEAR​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)