BRIEF-Daqing Dairy says Choi and Choi Ka Wai will resign as executive directors

Aug 8 (Reuters) - Daqing Dairy Holdings Ltd:

* Choi and Choi Ka Wai will resign as executive directors

* Proposes to implement share consolidation on basis every 2 issued and unissued shares of HK$0.00001 each will be consolidated into 1 share of HK$0.00002​

* CNI Securities will place an aggregate of up to 757.9 million placing shares at HK$0.1025 per placing share

* Proposes to raise about HK$10.36 million by way of open offer

* 101.1 million offer shares will be issued at offer price of HK$0.1025 per offer share on basis of 1 offer share for 5 consolidated shares held

* Hung Shui Chak, So Kam Chuen, Yuan Mingjie and Chen Jun will be appointed as executive directors