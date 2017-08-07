FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Daqing Dairy says Choi and Choi Ka Wai will resign as executive directors
#Consumer Goods and Retail
August 7, 2017 / 10:50 PM / 2 months ago

BRIEF-Daqing Dairy says Choi and Choi Ka Wai will resign as executive directors

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 8 (Reuters) - Daqing Dairy Holdings Ltd:

* Choi and Choi Ka Wai will resign as executive directors

* Proposes to implement share consolidation on basis every 2 issued and unissued shares of HK$0.00001 each will be consolidated into 1 share of HK$0.00002​

* CNI Securities will place an aggregate of up to 757.9 million placing shares at HK$0.1025 per placing share

* Proposes to raise about HK$10.36 million by way of open offer

* 101.1 million offer shares will be issued at offer price of HK$0.1025 per offer share on basis of 1 offer share for 5 consolidated shares held

* Hung Shui Chak, So Kam Chuen, Yuan Mingjie and Chen Jun will be appointed as executive directors Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

