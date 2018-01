Jan 8 (Reuters) - Daqo New Energy Corp:

* DAQO NEW ENERGY CORP - ‍GONGDA YAO WILL STEP DOWN AS CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER​

* DAQO NEW ENERGY CORP- BOARD OF DIRECTORS HAS STARTED A SEARCH FOR A SUCCESSOR FOR POSITION OF CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER

* DAQO NEW ENERGY CORP - ‍CHAIRMAN OF BOARD & FOUNDER, GUANGFU XU, WILL ACT AS EXECUTIVE CHAIRMAN & ACTING CEO IN INTERIM PERIOD​

* DAQO NEW ENERGY ANNOUNCES DEPARTURE OF CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER