FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Daqo New Energy reports Q3 revenue of $89.4 million
Sections
Featured
Market Jockey
Live
Markets & Economy
Market Jockey
Kim trades missiles for tractors during testing lull
North Korea
Kim trades missiles for tractors during testing lull
UK's Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip celebrate platinum anniversary
Editor's Picks
UK's Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip celebrate platinum anniversary
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Regulatory News
November 14, 2017 / 10:20 AM / Updated a day ago

BRIEF-Daqo New Energy reports Q3 revenue of $89.4 million

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 14 (Reuters) - Daqo New Energy Corp -

* Daqo New Energy announces unaudited third quarter 2017 results

* Q3 revenue $89.4 million versus $54.3 million

* Qtrly ‍adjusted earnings per basic ads $2.42​

* Qtrly ‍earnings per basic ads $2.28​

* ‍Expects to produce 4,800 MT to 5,000 MT of polysilicon and sell abt 4,300 MT to 4,500 MT to external customers during Q4 2017​

* ‍Wafer sales volume is expected to be approximately 25.0 million to 25.5 million pieces in Q4 of 2017.​

* ‍Polysilicon production volume of 4,940 MT in Q3 2017, compared to 4,993 MT in Q2 2017​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.