BRIEF-Daré Bioscience Announces Effective License, Collaboration Deal For Topical Sildenafil

Feb 15 (Reuters) - Dare Bioscience Inc:

* DARÉ BIOSCIENCE, INC. ANNOUNCES EFFECTIVE LICENSE AND COLLABORATION AGREEMENT FOR TOPICAL SILDENAFIL FOR FEMALE SEXUAL AROUSAL DISORDER

* DARE BIOSCIENCE SAYS MET FUNDING REQUIREMENT FOR OBTAINING EXCLUSIVE WORLDWIDE LICENSE TO ADVANCE SST-6007 (5% TOPICAL SILDENAFIL CITRATE CREAM)

* DARE BIOSCIENCE - PLANS TO PURSUE 505(B)(2) REGULATORY PATHWAY FOR SST-6007 IN U.S.

* DARE BIOSCIENCE - FUNDS WILL BE USED TO ADVANCE SST-6007 (5% TOPICAL SILDENAFIL CITRATE CREAM) THROUGH NEXT PHASE OF CLINICAL DEVELOPMENT

* DARE BIOSCIENCE INC - ANTICIPATES COMMENCING A PHASE 2B CLINICAL TRIAL FOR SST-6007 IN SECOND HALF OF 2018 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: