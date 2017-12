BRIEF-Darden Restaurants Reports Q2 Adjusted EPS $0.73 From Continuing Operations

Dec 19 (Reuters) - Darden Restaurants Inc:

* DARDEN RESTAURANTS REPORTS FISCAL 2018 SECOND QUARTER RESULTS; SECOND QUARTER SAME-RESTAURANT SALES GROWTH OF 3.1%; AND INCREASES FINANCIAL OUTLOOK FOR THE FULL FISCAL YEAR

* Q2 SALES $1.88 BILLION VERSUS I/B/E/S VIEW $1.85 BILLION

* Q2 ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.73 FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS

* Q2 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $0.70 -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* QTRLY ‍REPORTED DILUTED NET EARNINGS PER SHARE FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS INCREASED 10.9% TO $0.71​

* - QTRLY OLIVE GARDEN SALES $951.6 MILLION VERSUS $915.0 MILLION

* QTRLY ‍SAME-RESTAURANT SALES FOR OLIVE GARDEN WERE UP 3.0%​

* QTRLY ‍SAME-RESTAURANT SALES FOR CHEDDAR‘S SCRATCH KITCHEN WERE DOWN 2.0%​

* SEES FISCAL 2018 SAME-RESTAURANT SALES GROWTH OF APPROX 2%

* SEES FISCAL 2018 TOTAL SALES GROWTH OF APPROX. 13%

* QTRLY ‍BLENDED SAME-RESTAURANT SALES FROM DARDEN‘S LEGACY BRANDS INCREASED 3.1%​

* SEES FISCAL 2018 ADJUSTED DILUTED NET EPS FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS $4.45 TO $4.53

* FY2018 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $4.44, REVENUE VIEW $8.04 BILLION -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* QTRLY ‍SHR WAS NEGATIVELY IMPACTED BY APPROXIMATELY $0.02 RELATED TO CHEDDAR‘S SCRATCH KITCHEN INTEGRATION EXPENSES​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: