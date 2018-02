Feb 13 (Reuters) - Dare Bioscience Inc:

* DARÉ BIOSCIENCE, INC. TO RAISE APPROXIMATELY $10.25 MILLION

* DARE BIOSCIENCE -EACH SHARE BEING SOLD TOGETHER WITH WARRANT TO BUY UP TO .70 OF A SHARE OF COMMON STOCK, AT EXERCISE PRICE OF $3.00/SHARE