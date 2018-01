Jan 15 (Reuters) - Darling Ingredients Inc:

* DARLING INGREDIENTS INC. ANNOUNCES APPOINTMENT OF NEW CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER AND NEW CHIEF ADMINSTRATIVE OFFICER

* DARLING INGREDIENTS INC - ‍BRAD PHILLIPS HAS BECOME EXECUTIVE VICE PRESIDENT - CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER​