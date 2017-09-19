FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Darling Ingredients announces fire incident at Rendac operation in Son, The Netherlands
September 19, 2017
September 19, 2017 / 9:07 PM / in a month

BRIEF-Darling Ingredients announces fire incident at Rendac operation in Son, The Netherlands

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 20 (Reuters) - Darling Ingredients Inc

* Darling Ingredients Inc announces fire incident at Rendac operation in Son, The Netherlands

* Darling Ingredients Inc - ‍temporary work stoppage due to a fire incident at its Rendac production plant on September 13, 2017, located in Son, Netherlands​

* Darling Ingredients Inc - ‍as a result of fire, part of production process at Son facility is non-operational and is expected to be down for about 2 to 3 weeks​

* Darling Ingredients Inc - due to fire co expects a negative impact to EBITDA of up to $4.5 million in Q3 of 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

