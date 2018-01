BRIEF-Darwin Deason Delivers Public Letter To The Xerox Board

Jan 17 (Reuters) - Darwin Deason:

* DEASON DELIVERS PUBLIC LETTER TO THE XEROX BOARD OF DIRECTORS; FILES 13D

* DARWIN DEASON SAYS DEMANDS THAT XEROX IMMEDIATELY DISCLOSE ITS EXISTING JOINT VENTURE AGREEMENT WITH FUJI

* DARWIN DEASON SAYS DEMAND XEROX BOARD HIRE INDEPENDENT ADVISORS AFTER TALKS TO EVALUATE STRATEGIC OPTIONS WITH FUJI, INCLUDING POTENTIAL TERMINATION OF DEAL

* DARWIN DEASON SAYS FOLLOWING XEROX‘S DISCLOSURE OF AGREEMENT, “WE WILL SEEK FURTHER DISCUSSION WITH BOARD REGARDING THESE MATTERS” Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: