Sept 19 (Reuters) - Daseke Inc -

* Daseke, Inc announces pricing of upsized common stock offering

* Daseke, Inc - Announced that it has priced an underwritten public offering of 5.3 million shares of its common stock at $12 per share

* Daseke, Inc - Number of shares of common stock offered by Co was upsized to 4.88 million shares of stock from original offering size of 4.00 million shares of stock