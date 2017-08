Aug 9 (Reuters) - Daseke Inc:

* Daseke Inc - ‍revenue for quarter was $197.3 million compared with $170.4 million for same period in 2016​

* Daseke Inc qtrly loss per share $0.15‍​

* Daseke Inc - ‍"reiterating our 2017 pro forma adjusted EBITDA target of $140 million​"

* Q2 revenue view $184.9 million