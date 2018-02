BRIEF-Daseke Says On Preliminary Basis, Revenue For Three Months Ended Dec. 31, 2017 To Be Between $250 Mln And $260 Mln

Feb 12 (Reuters) - Daseke Inc:

* DASEKE INC - ON PRELIMINARY BASIS, REVENUE FOR THREE MONTHS ENDED DECEMBER 31, 2017 TO BE BETWEEN $250 MILLION AND $260 MILLION - SEC FILING

* DASEKE SAYS PRELIMINARY NET INCOME FOR THREE MONTHS ENDED DEC 31, 2017 WILL BE BETWEEN $38 MILLION AND $40 MILLION

* DASEKE INC - ON PRELIMINARY BASIS, ADJUSTED EBITDA FOR THREE MONTHS ENDED DECEMBER 31, 2017 TO BE BETWEEN $21 MILLION AND $23 MILLION

* DASEKE INC - ON PRELIMINARY BASIS, FREE CASH FOR YEAR ENDED DECEMBER 31, 2017 TO BE BETWEEN $54 MILLION AND $55 MILLION