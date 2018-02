Feb 27 (Reuters) - Dasin Retail Trust:

* ‍ FY REVENUE S$57.7 MILLION, UP 16​ PERCENT

* FY ‍NET PROPERTY INCOME S$46.6 MILLION

* ‍ANNOUNCES DPU WITH DISTRIBUTION WAIVER OF 7.16 SINGAPORE CENTS​