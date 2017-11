Nov 17 (Reuters) - DASSAULT SYSTEMES:

* DASSAULT SYSTÈMES SUCCESSFULLY COMPLETES TENDER OFFER FOR EXA CORPORATION

* ‍CASH TENDER OFFER BY ITS WHOLLY OWNED SUBSIDIARY, 3DS ACQUISITION 3 CORP.​

* ‍OFFER PRICE OF $24.25 PER SHARE IN CASH, WITHOUT INTEREST

* ‍DASSAULT SYSTÈMES EXPECTS TO COMPLETE ACQUISITION OF EXA LATER TODAY

* AFTER MERGER COMPLETION SHARES OF EXA COMMON STOCK WILL NO LONGER BE LISTED ON NASDAQ GLOBAL MARKET​​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)