BRIEF-Dassault Systemes Q3 IFRS operating income down at 159.9 million euros

Oct 25 (Reuters) - DASSAULT SYSTEMES:

* Q3 IFRS NET INCOME (EQUITY HOLDERS OF THE PARENT) EUR 106.5 MILLION VERSUS EUR 113.1 MILLION YEAR AGO

* Q3 TOTAL REVENUE (IFRS) EUR 751.4 MILLION VERSUS EUR 735.2 MILLION YEAR AGO

* Q3 IFRS OPERATING INCOME EUR 159.9 MILLION VERSUS EUR 160.9 MILLION YEAR AGO

* REAFFIRMING FOR 2017 RECURRING REVENUE GROWTH OF ABOUT 6% IN CONSTANT CURRENCIES AND ON NON-IFRS BASIS

* REAFFIRMING FOR 2017 NEW LICENSES REVENUE GROWTH OF 8 TO 10% IN CONSTANT CURRENCIES AND ON NON-IFRS BASIS

* FOURTH QUARTER 2017 NON-IFRS TOTAL REVENUE OBJECTIVE OF ABOUT €856 TO €876 MILLION

* FOURTH QUARTER 2017 NON-IFRS OPERATING MARGIN OBJECTIVE OF ABOUT 36% TO 37%