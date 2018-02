BRIEF-Dassault Systemes Q4 TOTAL REVENUE (IFRS) Rises To 910.4‍​ Million Euros

Feb 1 (Reuters) - DASSAULT SYSTEMES:

* Q4 TOTAL REVENUE (IFRS) EUR 910.4‍​ MILLION, UP 4 PERCENT YOY

* Q4 NEW LICENSES REVENUE (IFRS & NON-IFRS) EUR 296 MILLION, UP 16 PERCENT AT CONSTANT SCOPE AND EXCHANGE RATES

* AIMS FY 2018 REVENUE (NON-IFRS, AT CONSTANT EXCHANGE RATE) GROWTH OF 8 TO 9 PERCENT

* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE (IFRS) EUR 0.79, UP 41 PERCENT

* Q4 OPERATING MARGIN (IFRS) AT 30.8 PERCENT

* EXPECTS GOOD Q1 WITH REVENUE GROWTH FOR NEW LICENSES IN BETWEEN 9 TO 15 PERCENT (CONSTANT EXCHANGE RATE)

* EXPECTS FY 2018 OPERATING MARGIN (NON-IFRS) BETWEEN 31 AND 31.5 PERCENT AT CONSTANT EXCHANGE RATE

* EXPECTS EARNINGS PER SHARE (NON-IFRS) FOR 2018 BETWEEN EUR 2.83 AND EUR 2.88 AT CONSTANT EXCHANGE RATE Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)