Jan 9 (Reuters) - DASSAULT SYSTEMES:

* DASSAULT SYSTÈMES SIGNS STRATEGIC COOPERATION AGREEMENT WITH CHINA AEROSPACE SCIENCE AND TECHNOLOGY CORPORATION

* ‍3DEXPERIENCE PLATFORM WILL SUPPORT DIGITAL TRANSFORMATION OF CASC AND CHINA‘S INDUSTRIES​

* ‍DASSAULT SYSTÈMES ANNOUNCED THAT IT IS A FOUNDING MEMBER OF NEW FRANCE-CHINA BUSINESS COUNCIL​