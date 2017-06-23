FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Data Communications Management Corp announces private placement of up to $3.9 mln
June 23, 2017 / 4:22 PM / 2 months ago

BRIEF-Data Communications Management Corp announces private placement of up to $3.9 mln

1 Min Read

June 23 (Reuters) - Data Communications Management Corp :

* Data Communications Management Corp. completes rights offering for $4.6 million and announces private placement of up to $3.9 million for gross proceeds of up to $8.5 million

* Data Communications Management- To use net proceeds from rights offering, private placement, together with borrowings, to repay debentures at maturity

* Data Communications Management- Private placement of up to 2.8 million units at price per unit of $1.40 for gross proceeds to company of up to $3.9 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

