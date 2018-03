BRIEF-Data Communications Management reports Q4 loss per share ‍$0.12​

March 7 (Reuters) - Data Communications Management Corp :

* . ANNOUNCES FOURTH QUARTER AND YEAR END FINANCIAL RESULTS FOR 2017

* SEES FY 2018 REVENUE UP ABOUT 2 TO 7 PERCENT

* Q4 REVENUES INCREASED 11.6% YEAR OVER YEAR TO $76.1 MILLION COMPARED WITH $68.2 MILLION IN PRIOR YEAR

* ‍RECONFIRMS FINANCIAL OUTLOOK FOR FISCAL 2018 PROVIDED IN FEBRUARY, 2018​

* ‍CEO LEADERSHIP TRANSITION WITH GREGORY J. COCHRANE TO ASSUME CEO ROLE FROM MICHAEL G. SIFTON​

* CONFIRMING ITS PREVIOUSLY ANNOUNCED GUIDANCE FOR 2018

* SEES FY 2018 TOTAL REVENUES OF BETWEEN $295.0 MILLION AND $310.0 MILLION Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: