Nov 30 (Reuters) - DATA RESPONS ASA:

* REG-DATA RESPONS ASA: DATA RESPONS ACQUIRES EPOS CAT IN GERMANY - STRENGTHENING ITS POSITION WITHIN INDUSTRIAL DIGITALIZATION AND RESEARCH AND DEVELOPMENT SERVICES.

* INITIAL CASH CONSIDERATION TO BE FUNDED BY NEW 7-YR BANK LOAN OF NOK 85 MLN AND EXISTING CASH RESERVES

* TOTAL TRANSACTION COSTS IS ESTIMATED TO NOK 6.0 MLN, WHICH WILL BE RECOGNIZED IN Q4 2017 ACCOUNTS Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)