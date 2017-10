Oct 13 (Reuters) - DATA RESPONS ASA:

* REG-DATA RESPONS ASA: CONTRACT IN SWEDEN OF SEK 20 MILLION

* ‍RECEIVED ORDERS OF SEK 20 MILLION FROM A CUSTOMER WITHIN INDUSTRIAL AUTOMATION​

* ‍DELIVERIES WILL BE CARRIED OUT DURING 2018.​