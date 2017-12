Dec 15 (Reuters) - Data#3 Ltd:

* ‍EXPECTS H1 PROFIT TO BE SUBSTANTIALLY LOWER THAN PRIOR YEAR‘S RECORD H1 RESULT​

* H2 PERFORMANCE IS EXPECTED TO BE STRONG AND COMPANY‘S FULL YEAR EXPECTATION REMAINS TO ACHIEVE ITS OVERALL FINANCIAL GOAL FOR FY18​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: