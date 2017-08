July 24 (Reuters) - Data#3 Ltd:

* DTL expects to report sustained earnings growth

* Sees FY17 NPAT estimate approximately $15.2 million, an increase of around 10 pct

* sees consolidated net profit before tax (NPBT) for FY17 to be about $22.4 million, representing growth of about 15pct