Feb 16 (Reuters) - Datadot Technology Ltd:

* ‍ANNOUNCES PROPOSED MERGER WITH BESTON TECHNOLOGIES​

* ‍PROPOSED MERGER TERMS VALUE BT AT $13.0 MILLION AND DDT AT $7.0 MILLION WITH A COMBINED ENTERPRISE VALUE OF $20.0 MILLION​

* CAPITAL RAISING PROPOSED TO BE UNDERTAKEN IN CONJUNCTION WITH DEAL TO RAISE $12 MILLION TO $15 MILLION

* ‍BOARD OF MERGED GROUP WOULD COMPRISE 3 DIRECTORS APPOINTED BY BFC AND TWO OF CURRENT DIRECTORS OF DDT​