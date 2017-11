Nov 28 (Reuters) - DATAGROUP SE:

* ‍ANNUAL REVENUE UP 27.6 % TO EUR 223.1M​

* ‍FY EBITDA GROWS DISPROPORTIONATELY BY 41.6% TO EUR 27.0M​

* FY EBIT ALSO GREW DISPROPORTIONATELY BY 46.7 % AND REACHED EUR 18.6M (EUR 12.7M)​