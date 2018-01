BRIEF-Datagroup FY Net Income Up 96% At 11.2 Million Euros

Jan 23 (Reuters) - DATAGROUP SE:

* CONFIRMS RECORD EARNINGS FOR FY 2016/2017 AND PLANS TO INCREASE DIVIDEND

* REVENUE GREW BY 27.6 % TO EUR 223.1M (PREVIOUS YEAR EUR 174.9M) IN FY 2016/2017

* FY ‍EBITDA GREW DISPROPORTIONATELY BY 41.6 % TO EUR 27.0M (EUR 19.1M)​

* FY EBIT GREW DISPROPORTIONATELY BY 46.7 % AND REACHED EUR 18.6M (EUR 12.7M)

* ‍GROWTH CONTINUED UNABATED IN Q1 OF 2017/2018 - POSITIVE OUTLOOK​

* FY NET INCOME JUMPED TO EUR 11.2M (EUR 5.7M, +96 %)

* ‍IN 2018, WE WILL ALSO CONSISTENTLY PURSUE OUR GOAL OF DEVELOPING OUR REVENUE TOWARDS EUR 500M​