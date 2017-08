July 25 (Reuters) - DATALOGIC SPA:

* PRELIMINARY REVENUES UP 7.7% TO EUR 157.8 MILLION IN Q2 2017

* H1 PRELIMINARY SALES REVENUES AMOUNT TO EUR 299.3 MILLION, UP 6.2% COMPARED TO PRIOR YEAR

* SATISFACTORY GROWTH IN BOOKING ENVISAGES POSITIVE PERFORMANCE FOR SECOND PART OF YEAR AS WELL Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)