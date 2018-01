Jan 5 (Reuters) - Datametrex AI Ltd:

* DATAMETREX AI LTD - ANNOUNCES NON-BROKERED PRIVATE PLACEMENT OF UP TO 5.7 MILLION UNITS AT A PRICE OF $0.35 PER UNIT

* DATAMETREX AI LTD - UNITS ARE BEING ISSUED IN CONNECTION WITH PREVIOUSLY ANNOUNCED ACQUISITION OF RONIN BLOCKCHAIN CORP

* DATAMETREX AI LIMITED ANNOUNCES PROPOSED PRIVATE PLACEMENT Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: